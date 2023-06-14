Odisha: Crocodile Drags, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy in Front of His Mother; Mutilated Body Recovered

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was dragged into the water and killed by a crocodile when the child had gone to answer nature’s call near the Brahmani river in Nimpur village of Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The victim, identified as Ashutosh Acharya, was attacked on Wednesday in front of his mother and sister.

The incident took place when Ashutosh went to attend nature’s call with his mother and sister who had gone to the river to take bath. The crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and dragged the boy in front of his mother and sister who cried for help.

Hearing this, the villagers immediately reached the spot to rescue the boy from the clutches of the crocodile but failed to do so. After an hour of desperate attempts, the boy’s mutilated body was fished out from the river.

Meanwhile, local authorities were informed and the police arrived at the scene to probe the matter and sent body for post-mortem.

Recalling the horrifying incident, the victim’s sister said, “We were bathing in the river when a crocodile suddenly appeared and dragged my brother into the water. He cried for help but we were unable to save him."