Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Odisha: Crocodile Drags, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy in Front of His Mother; Mutilated Body Recovered

Odisha: Crocodile Drags, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy in Front of His Mother; Mutilated Body Recovered

The incident took place when Ashutosh went to attend nature's call with his mother and sister who had gone to the river to take bath

Advertisement

Reported By: Kailash Sahu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 18:14 IST

Kendrapara, India

The crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and dragged Ashutosh Acharya in front of his mother and sister who cried for help. (Image: News18)
The crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and dragged Ashutosh Acharya in front of his mother and sister who cried for help. (Image: News18)

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was dragged into the water and killed by a crocodile when the child had gone to answer nature’s call near the Brahmani river in Nimpur village of Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The victim, identified as Ashutosh Acharya, was attacked on Wednesday in front of his mother and sister.

The incident took place when Ashutosh went to attend nature’s call with his mother and sister who had gone to the river to take bath. The crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and dragged the boy in front of his mother and sister who cried for help.

Hearing this, the villagers immediately reached the spot to rescue the boy from the clutches of the crocodile but failed to do so. After an hour of desperate attempts, the boy’s mutilated body was fished out from the river.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, local authorities were informed and the police arrived at the scene to probe the matter and sent body for post-mortem.

Recalling the horrifying incident, the victim’s sister said, “We were bathing in the river when a crocodile suddenly appeared and dragged my brother into the water. He cried for help but we were unable to save him."

top videos
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • During the breeding season of crocodiles, such attacks come to the fore. Several people fall prey to crocodile attacks in the area every year.

    Local residents took to the streets and blocked the road to demand compensation for the affected families and a permanent solution to it. They accused the administration of not taking any action despite repeated complaints regarding public safety.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 14, 2023, 18:14 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 18:14 IST
    Read More