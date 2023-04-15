Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspension Period Extended in Sambalpur

In view of the current situation in Sambalpur, the district administration has imposed a curfew in Sambalpur city, following violence and arson in the region.

The Sambalpur sub-collector issued the order mentioning a curfew under Section 144, has been imposed in the city until further orders. The curfew has been declared in the jurisdictional area of Town Police Station, Dhanupali P.S, Khetrajpur P.S, Ainthapali P.S, Bareipali P.S, and Sadar P.S of Sambalpur.

However, in case of emergency for procurement of any essential item, it may be made during between 8am to 10am and 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Furthermore, for any medical emergencies, a helpline has been declared. Citizens may reach out to the district Headquarter Hospital helpline number 7655800760.

Police DG Sunil Banshal said, “The situation is under control. Adequate police force has been deployed there. Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation."

Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das said, “In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in the city. However, emergency and essential services will be relaxed between 8am to 10am and 3:30pm to 5:30pm. Internet service has also been suspended. We appeal that people to not follow any rumors and follow the rules to maintain law and order. Similarly, the district administration has also provided a helpline number for any medical emergency."

“The curfew has been imposed from Friday night. Emergency and essential services will be exempted during the curfew time. Around 46 platoon of police force have been deployed in different places of the city. During the curfew time, no one will be allowed to enter the city. People, who will show their air and train tickets, will be allowed to move to their destination. We have deployed the force strategically and taken all the adequate measures to control the situation," said Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar.

