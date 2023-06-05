Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Odisha: Days After Balasore Accident, Another Train Derails in Bargarh; No Casualties

The line, wagons, and locomotive were all private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 11:48 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

In another unfortunate incident, another train derailed in Odisha on Monday. The incident was reported from the Bargarh district, where five wagons of a private goods train carrying limestone derailed. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The accident happened at a private narrow gauge rail line between the Dubgri limestone mines and an ACC cement plant near Bargarh.

“This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement.

“There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.

The derailment happened in the early morning today. Police have already reached the spot and further probe is on.

The incident comes hours after rail moment was restored in Balasore following a horrific train accident which claimed 275 lives. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

