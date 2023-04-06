Home » India » Odisha: Drivers Charred to Death After 3 Trucks Catch Fire on Collision in Jharsuguda

Odisha: Drivers Charred to Death After 3 Trucks Catch Fire on Collision in Jharsuguda

Reported By: Jitendriya Debata
Edited By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 12:47 IST
Jharsuguda, India

Reported By: Jitendriya Debata

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 12:47 IST

Jharsuguda, India

The drivers of the three trucks could not come out of their vehicles after the collision (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The drivers of the three trucks could not come out of their vehicles after the collision (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In a tragic incident, as many as three truck drivers were burnt to death in a severe road accident near Sadar Police Station on National Highway 49 in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to local police, the three trucks collided with each other following which the vehicles caught fire due to an electrical short circuit.

The drivers of the three trucks could not come out of their vehicles after the collision, following which they were charred alive, police said.

The three drivers are identified as Sipun Barah from Anugul District, Guddu Sah from Gandhichiwk, Brajrajanagar of Jharsuguda District and Bikram Yadav from Chatisgard State.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

first published: April 06, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 12:47 IST
