Odisha: Fake App Offering Darshan of Puri's Lord Jagannath, FIR Registered

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons after the police received a complaint that a fake mobile application is cheating devotees in the name of performing puja and offering Brahmin meals at Shri Jagannath temple in Puri.

The application named “Shalagram Shaal" promised devotees to show online darshan. Sambhunath Khuntia, the servitor of the temple, lodged an FIR at Singhdwar police station in the matter.

Fraudsters are collecting money between Rs 4,500 to Rs 11,500 for different pujas at Lord Jagannath Temple.

“Promising to offer puja at Lord Jagannath Temple, fraudsters are being able to dupe devotees. It is a fake app in the name of Lord Jagannath. I have filed the FIR in this connection," Khuntia said.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has taken the case seriously and directed its IT Cell to take strict action against the app and concerned website.

Shree Mandir Ritual administrator Jitendra Sahu said, “The matter has come to our notice. Shree Jagannath Temple administration will take the issue as a top Priority. IT cell will monitor it. Strict action will be taken against the accused."