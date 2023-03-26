Odisha: Four Buffaloes Killed, Two Injured in Alleged Tiger Attack; Forces Deployed to Trace it

At least four buffaloes were killed and two others were injured by a suspected Royal Bengal Tiger in the Badajamapashi village of Odisha’s Kendujhar district.

It is suspected that one or more tigers could have been behind the killings, according to forest officials, and a team to trace the tiger has been deployed.

Due to this, the locals of the Hirapur village under Sinapali block of Nuapada district are in panic. The forest department is taking all possible steps to deal with this issue.

The incident has came out in Badajamapashi village under Ghatagaon range. As per reports 4 buffaloed of Ramesh Barik have been killed by the tiger and 2 other buffaloes were left injured.

District Forest Officer (DFO) and Forest official have reached the spot and taking steps to trace out the tiger.

Prima facie, it seems like the work of a Royal Bengal Tiger. Earlier a tiger was spotted in camera on February 27 and since then the forest department banned people from going into the jungle.

Officials informed that they have installed a trap camera in the jungle to catch it and a team is investigating the whereabouts of the animal.

Nuapada DFO Mustaf Mohd said that they “have been deploying staffs to trace out the tiger. Night Patrolling is goin on in that area. Including awareness we are taking all steps to drive out the tiger"

This comes as, leopard menace continues in Nuapada Sadar, Sinapali and Komna block of Nuapada district. Till now, nearly 22 animals have been killed by leopard in different places of Sinapli and Komna block in the last two months.

The leopard has spotted near Hirapur village of Sinapali block and has killed 8 animals in Bishibahal and Lodra village of Komna and Nuapada Sadar block.

Forest officials yet to trace the leopard and are investigating further into the matter.

“Nearly 22 animal have been killed by the leopard. we are in panic condition since last two months. Forest dept is not taking appropriate step to save life and property of people," a local said.

