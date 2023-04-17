Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Odisha: Internet Suspension Period Extended in Violence-hit Sambalpur, Total Arrests at 85

Odisha: Internet Suspension Period Extended in Violence-hit Sambalpur, Total Arrests at 85

DGP Sunil K Bansal said he is optimistic that the curfew is likely to be lifted within two days, as the city is gradually limping back to normalcy

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 15:17 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

he relaxation period was from 8 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. (Representative image)
he relaxation period was from 8 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. (Representative image)

The district administration of violence-hit Sambalpur in Odisha extended the period of internet services’ suspension by another 24 hours till 10 am of Tuesday, even as the total number of arrests rose to 85, officials said.

However, in view of the “improved situation", the administration relaxed the curfew timings, as the window period for people to go out of their homes for daily activities was rescheduled from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 6 pm, they said.

Earlier, the relaxation period was from 8 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sambalpur District Collector Ananya Das said the home department took the decision to continue with the internet suspension for another day – till 10 am of Tuesday.

Internet services were suspended in the district on April 13 after the initial bout of violence in the run-up to a Hanuman Jayanti bike rally, to curb circulation of inflammatory messages and prevent misuse of social media, she said.

Meanwhile, with the arrest of six more people, the total number of those apprehended for their alleged involvement in violence in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations increased to 85, police said.

DGP Sunil K Bansal said he is optimistic that the curfew is likely to be lifted within two days, as the city is gradually limping back to normalcy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 17, 2023, 15:17 IST
