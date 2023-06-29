Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Odisha: Lakhs of Devotees Participate in Lord Jagannath's Return Rath Yatra in Puri

Odisha: Lakhs of Devotees Participate in Lord Jagannath's Return Rath Yatra in Puri

After completing their nine-day sojourn at the Shree Gundicha temple, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached the Singha Dwar (Lion's Gate of the 12th-century temple) mounted on their respective chariots

Advertisement

Reported By: Akshay MishraSatyajit Senapati

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 00:27 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometres from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on June 20. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days. (Image: Shutterstock)
The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometres from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on June 20. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bahuda Yatra, the return Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, was celebrated on Wednesday in Odisha’s Puri with devotees pulling the three chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadalana, and Nandighosha - of the deities back to the Jagannath temple from another shrine three kilometers away.

After completing their nine-day sojourn at the Shree Gundicha temple, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached the Singha Dwar (Lion’s Gate of the 12th-century temple) mounted on their respective chariots. Shree Gundicha Temple is considered their birthplace. The deities remained at this temple for seven days as part of the festival.

Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja was the first to arrive in front of the gate, followed by Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana and Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath.

Advertisement

Lakhs of devotees participated in the festival to the chants of ‘Haribol, Jai Jagannath’ and sang devotional songs.

During the procession, the chariots stopped for a while near the temple of the maternal aunt of Lord Jagannath. The deities were offered ‘Poda Pitha’, a cake made of coconuts, rice, jaggery, and lentils.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The chariots then rolled towards the main temple. However, Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot stopped for a while near the Puri Gajapati’s palace Shree Nahar for the Lakshmi Narayan Bheta ritual. The ritual was conducted by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb and sevayats of the temple.

    Amid festivities and joy, some people were injured and hospitalised after the rope of one of the chariots snapped during pulling and they fell on the road. The condition of all the injured persons is said to be stable.

    Follow us on
    Authors : Akshay Mishra & Satyajit Senapati

    first published: June 29, 2023, 00:27 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 00:27 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App