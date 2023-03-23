Odisha: Mamata Banerjee Meets CM Pattnaik, Both Resolve To Make Federal Structure 'Strong'

After spending two days in Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik at Naveen Niwas on Thursday.

The meeting that lasted for nearly an hour focused on “excellent" bilateral relations between the two states. They also resolved to make the federal structure of the country “strong and permanent".

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Odisha.

Speaking after the meeting, Pattnaik said that" I am delighting that Mamata Ji is here to spend few days in Puri. As you know we have excellent relation with neighbouring states. it was a courtesy call and there was no in depth discussion about serious political matters. We stressed federal structure in India should remain permanent and strong, There was nice informal discussion nothing of any solid nature"

Banerjee also said that, “both are the neighbouring states, we maintain very very good relationship. It is a golden leadership and what Naveen ji said our federal structure should be very strong and strengthen. I strongly support this. I appreciate this and I think that I am greatful to Naveen Ji, he handed over 2 acres of land to construct Biswa Bango Bhawan in Puri."

Their meeting was the much-anticipated event of the visit, and speculation remained rife that it was part of Banerjee’s plan to form an opposition front with regional players minus the Congress.

Mamata also said that they discussed about safety of the nation and democratic rights. She said that she has extended an invitation to Odisha CM to visit West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Banerjee refused to talk about the Third Front, saying that elections are still a year away.

Naveen welcomed Mamata by presenting a Sri Anga Vastra of Mahaprabhu, a replica of three chariots, a filigree work and chhena poda. WB CM reciprocated with a shawl specially prepared by Biswa Bangla.

She also paid respect to his parents, Biju Patnaik, former chief minister of Odisha, and Gyan Patnaik by presenting a zamadani saree.

