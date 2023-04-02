Home » India » Odisha: Man Killed For Defending Umpire’s No Ball Decision During Cricket Match

Odisha: Man Killed For Defending Umpire’s No Ball Decision During Cricket Match

The man was a member of the tournament committee, and he defended a decision that resulted in a brawl during an ongoing cricket match in Odisha's Cuttack.

Advertisement

Reported By: Navesh Mohanty

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 23:44 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Police have arrested one person, while others involved in the act are on the run. (News18/File)
Police have arrested one person, while others involved in the act are on the run. (News18/File)

A man was allegedly stabbed for defending an umpire’s “no ball" decision during a cricket match in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday.

The man was a member of the tournament committee, and he defended a decision that resulted in a brawl during an ongoing cricket match at Mahisananda.

After the umpire’s decision of a no ball, several players started arguing with him, leading to a fight. It is then, that the victim intervened to defend the umpire, and was stabbed by a knife by the persons involved.

The man was also hit by a bat before he was stabbed.

Advertisement

Following this, the man sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the SCB Medical hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested one person, while others involved in the act continue to be on the run.

An investigation to ascertain further details is on, while security has been beefed in the area.

The incident has left locals triggered, who are demanding the arrests of the people involved in the act.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 02, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 23:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+98PHOTOS

NMACC Opening Day 2: Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan Attend

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week