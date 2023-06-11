Locals Perform Mass 'Mundan,' Other Rituals For Those Killed in Odisha Train Accident

Local people and social organisations in Odisha are observing the 10th day rituals for resurrection of immortal souls in the horrific train accident in Baleswar district that killed 238 people and injured over 900 others.

For the rituals, people from different sections came forward to pay their respects and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

​Apart from this villagers and people who retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured in horrific Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah trains accident performed “Mass mundan" (head tonsuring) as per rituals.

Social activists, members of spiritual organisations participated in the memorial being held for three days near Bahanaga High School where bodies were kept.

People of Soro and Bahanaga town organised the service and an all-faith prayer to pay homage to the deceased.

“We are observing 10th day rituals for the immortal souls of those who died in the Bahanga train accident. Mass Mundan and other rituals will be observe as per hindu death rituals," locals told News18.