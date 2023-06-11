Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Locals Perform Mass 'Mundan,' Other Rituals For Those Killed in Odisha Train Accident

Locals Perform Mass 'Mundan,' Other Rituals For Those Killed in Odisha Train Accident

For the rituals, people from different sections came forward to pay their respects and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured after the Odisha train accident that killed 238 people

Curated By: Prasanjit AshSatyajit Senapati

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 18:18 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Locals, social activists and priests perform mass mundan in Odisha. (News18)

Local people and social organisations in Odisha are observing the 10th day rituals for resurrection of immortal souls in the horrific train accident in Baleswar district that killed 238 people and injured over 900 others.

For the rituals, people from different sections came forward to pay their respects and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

​Apart from this villagers and people who retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured in horrific Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah trains accident performed “Mass mundan" (head tonsuring) as per rituals.

Social activists, members of spiritual organisations participated in the memorial being held for three days near Bahanaga High School where bodies were kept.

People of Soro and Bahanaga town organised the service and an all-faith prayer to pay homage to the deceased.

“We are observing 10th day rituals for the immortal souls of those who died in the Bahanga train accident. Mass Mundan and other rituals will be observe as per hindu death rituals," locals told News18.

    • Sharat Raj, Organiser said that  “as per Hindi Death rituals 11th day rituals will be observed tomorrow. Brahmin from different villages invited for the rituals. Various programs will be held respecting all religions. We pray for resurrection of the immortal soul of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured"

    Biswa Shanti Maha Yajna, ‘Astaprahari Nama Yagyan, Akhanda Gayatri Mantra and Prasad will be distributed on the 11th day, which will fall on Monday.

    Authors : Prasanjit Ash & Satyajit Senapati

    first published: June 11, 2023, 18:15 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 18:18 IST
    Read More