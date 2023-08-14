Odisha Migrant Makes A Living Delivering Idli And Dosas In Telangana Neighborhood

Residents of the Power House Colony and surrounding areas in Godavarikhani, Telangana, have found a convenient solution to their breakfast woes in the form of a local tiffin delivery service. Beera Ramesh, who migrated from Odisha to the Power House Colony in search of employment, has taken it upon himself to provide homemade idli and dosas to the neighbourhood, catering to the hectic morning routines of his customers.

Ramesh’s journey began due to the insufficiency of his earnings from working at a hotel. Determined to make ends meet for his family, he decided to leverage his culinary skills to start a small breakfast delivery business. He starts his day early, waking up at three in the morning to prepare idlis and dosas. After the cooking is done, he sets out on his bicycle to deliver the freshly made food to households.

The locality being home to labour-intensive industries like NTPC and Singareni, Ramesh’s tiffin service has become a welcome solution for busy employees. Many of them place their orders a day in advance to ensure timely delivery of their breakfast. Ramesh takes pride in his punctuality, reaching the customers’ locations by 6 AM to ensure a warm and timely meal.

Advertisement

Each day, Ramesh prepares around 8 kg of idli batter and 5 to 10 kg of dosa batter. His menu includes various types of idlis and dosas along with chutneys to provide a wholesome breakfast experience to his customers. His dedication to quality and taste has earned him a loyal customer base.