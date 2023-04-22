Odisha: Mortal Remains of Army Jawan Killed in Poonch Attack Consigned to Flames at Native Village

The mortal remains of Indian Army jawan Debasish Biswal, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, were consigned to flames with full military and state honours in the presence of thousands of people gathered at the crematorium in his native village Khandayat Sahi of Puri district in Odisha on Saturday. His elder brother lit the pyre.

Debasish was also given a guard of honour by the Army.

Lance Naik Debasish’s mortal remains arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on a special Indian Air Force plane on Saturday morning. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and other dignitaries paid tributes to the braveheart. The body was then taken to his native village where thousands of people paid their last respect to the soldier, raising the slogan “Debasish Amar Rahe".

Later, Indian National Flag was handed over to Debasish’s seven-month-old daughter and wife by Army personnel.

“We are proud of Debasish. He will remain in the hearts of Odisha people as an immortal hero who laid his life for the country," a villager told News18.

State Minister Tusharkanti Behera said Debasish’s sacrifice for the country will be remembered forever.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal said not only in Khandayat Sahi but Debasish will be remembered by the whole country.

Another BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “It is a very sad moment. We lost our jawan. Debasish’s sacrifice for the service of the motherland is a matter of great pride for all the Odia people and the people of the country."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for Debasish’s family.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

