Odisha: Paschima Dwara of Lord Jagannath Temple Opens for Puri Devotees

Paschima Dwara (West Gate) of Puri Shri Jagannath Temple was reopened for local devotees by the Puri district administration on Monday amid the growing demand for opening all four gates of the shrine for the convenience of pilgrims.

A valid government identity card is required for entry. Now local residents can enter through both the Singhdwar (main door) and the west door.

The Singha Dwar (Lions Gate) has been used by devotees, including locals and servitors for darshan since the Covid pandemic three years ago. The Lions Gate served as both an entry and exit point then. This caused a heavy rush outside the temple, which led to both locals and servitors demanding that all four gates be opened as soon as possible.

Following a review of the situation and recommendations from subcommittees, the Puri district administration decided to open the gate.

“It was discussed at the Chhatisha Nijoga meeting last week. We have formed a subcommittee to look into it," said Puri Collector Samarth Verma. “Considering the growing demand and recommendation of the subcommittee, we have opened the west gate for Puri City residents. It will be decided later whether or not to open the remaining two gates," he added.

“We are happy with the administration’s decision," exclaimed a devotee. “Earlier we had to wait for a long time in the queue and faced many problems," the devotee added. The devotee shared that he showed his ID card and entered the temple and pointed out that if other gates are opened it will be easier for all.