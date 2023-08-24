Odisha: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Moving Bus Catches Fire Due to Tyre Burst | WATCH

A moving bus in Odisha’s Koraput district caught fire on Thursday after the vehicle’s tyres burst. Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. Visuals from the site showed black fumes rising from the burning bus.

Advertisement

In a similar incident that took place earlier this year in June, 25 passengers were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a pole and divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.