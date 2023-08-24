Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Odisha: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Moving Bus Catches Fire Due to Tyre Burst | WATCH

Odisha: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Moving Bus Catches Fire Due to Tyre Burst | WATCH

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident

Curated By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 18:14 IST

Koraput, India

Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. (Image: X/@OdishaFS_HGs_CD)
A moving bus in Odisha’s Koraput district caught fire on Thursday after the vehicle’s tyres burst. Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. Visuals from the site showed black fumes rising from the burning bus.

In a similar incident that took place earlier this year in June, 25 passengers were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a pole and divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

    • As many as 33 people were on board the bus belonging to Vidarbha Travels, travelling from Nagpur to Pune. Eight people, including the driver and cleaner, managed to survive the incident.

    first published: August 24, 2023, 17:53 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 18:14 IST
