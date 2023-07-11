Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
WATCH | Passengers Jump in Panic As Smoke Seen in Train's Coach in Odisha

A railway official said a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach that resulted in the smoke due to brake binding

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:43 IST

Bhuban, India

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings. (Photo: ANI)

Panic gripped passengers of the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur when they saw smoke coming out of one of the coaches of the train today.

A railway official clarified that the smoke was seen due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings.

Basanta Kumar Satpathy, Railway officer the sack has been removed from the wheel of the train.  “The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," he said.

    • (With ANI inputs)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 18:09 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 18:43 IST
