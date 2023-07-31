Odisha: Police Arrest Female Priest, Her Sons In Suspected Human Sacrifice Of 14-Year-Old

Odisha police on Sunday four persons including a female priest Ritanjali Bagh of Tusara village and her 3 sons in the fateful human sacrifice case. The arrests were made a day after a mob torched a police vehicle, alleging inaction in the suspected human sacrifice incident of a minor.

Athamallik SDPO, Balakrishna Kuanr said the suspects are being interrogated to ascertain how 14-year-old Sanchit Biswal died.

“The body found hanging from the tree in Barini forest was highly decomposed and the lower part was detached from the upper portion. Police are investigating the case from all angles," he said.

A scientific team and dog squad were pressed into service for investigation.

Advertisement

On July 22, the boy, who had been ailing for some time, was taken by his mother Basanti, to Ritanjali’s ashram where she is known to perform certain rituals for these purposes.

During the process, the mother and son were reportedly made to sleep in separate rooms in the ashram that night.

The next morning when Basanti could not find her son in the ashram, she went to Kiakata police station in Odisha to lodge a case but the police reportedly declined. However, a case was later registered after locals exert pressure on police to investigate the case.

On Friday, the partially decomposed body of the 14-year-old was found.