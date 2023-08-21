Odisha Police Arrests 'Mastermind' in Several Cheating, Impersonation Cases

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behindseveral cases of cheating and impersonation, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhu Charan Pradhan, a resident of Khurda district, they said.

Pradhan and his associates used to allegedly dupe people and extort money, claiming to be RTI activists, the officials said.