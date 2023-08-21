Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Odisha Police Arrests 'Mastermind' in Several Cheating, Impersonation Cases

Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Further investigation is underway. (Representative Image: News18)
Further investigation is underway. (Representative Image: News18)

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behindseveral cases of cheating and impersonation, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhu Charan Pradhan, a resident of Khurda district, they said.

Pradhan and his associates used to allegedly dupe people and extort money, claiming to be RTI activists, the officials said.

    • Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said.

    Further investigation is underway, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
