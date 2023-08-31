Odisha Proposes GPS Trackers for Undertrial Prisoners to Reduce Crowding in Jails

Odisha prison department has proposed fitting GPS-enabled tracking devices to the ankles of some undertrial prisoners to decongest prisons. As per the proposal, the GPS-enabled tracking devices will be fitted to the ankles of undertrial prisoners and offenders for crimes carrying a maximum imprisonment of seven years to reduce prison overcrowding.

With the help of the GPS, the jail authorities will be able to track all the movements and activities of the undertrial prisoners. If anyone tries to damage the GPS tracker, the local police station will get an alert immediately. A proposal has been given to the state government. If the permission is granted, the practice will be started in Bhubaneswar Jharpada Jail and Cuttack Chowdhur Jail on a trial basis. The prisoner’s permission is also required for the action.