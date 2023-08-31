Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Odisha Proposes GPS Trackers for Undertrial Prisoners to Reduce Crowding in Jails

As per the proposal, the GPS-enabled tracking devices will be fitted to the ankles of undertrial prisoners and offenders for crimes carrying a maximum imprisonment of seven years to reduce prison overcrowding

Reported By: Dipak Samal

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 21:40 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

With the help of the GPS, the jail authorities will be able to track all the movements and activities of the undertrial prisoners.(Image/News18)
Odisha prison department has proposed fitting GPS-enabled tracking devices to the ankles of some undertrial prisoners to decongest prisons. As per the proposal, the GPS-enabled tracking devices will be fitted to the ankles of undertrial prisoners and offenders for crimes carrying a maximum imprisonment of seven years to reduce prison overcrowding.

With the help of the GPS, the jail authorities will be able to track all the movements and activities of the undertrial prisoners. If anyone tries to damage the GPS tracker, the local police station will get an alert immediately. A proposal has been given to the state government. If the permission is granted, the practice will be started in Bhubaneswar Jharpada Jail and Cuttack Chowdhur Jail on a trial basis. The prisoner’s permission is also required for the action.

    • According to DG (prisons) Manoj Chhabra, if the proposal is accepted and implemented, Odisha will be the first state in the country to free UTPs involved in non-heinous crimes.

    Manoj Kumar Chhabra said, “We have seen overcrowded in some jails. Almost 80% of prisoners are undertrial. We have thought of solving this problem by using technology. We have given a proposal to the state government to introduce the technology as a pilot project. Odisha will be the first state in the country to do so. We have also proposed that it should be 100% voluntary basis. If the prisoner allows it, then only he will be asked to use it. Otherwise, he can go to jail."

    first published: August 31, 2023, 20:37 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 21:40 IST
