Odisha: Puri Police Prohibits Drones Near Jagannath Temple

Ahead of Lord Jagannath’s annual Ratha Jatra on June 20, Puri police has banned flying drones near the 12th century shrine, an official said on Monday.

The restriction will be in force till July 1, the official said, adding legal action will be taken against defaulters.

“Unregulated drone use by inexperienced people poses a risk to the safety of devotees. We had earlier initiated legal action against a few for violating the rules," a senior official of Puri police said.

The advisory was issued keeping in view the safety and security of Srimandir, Sri Gundicha temple, chariots of deities and devotees.

Since Sri Jagannath Temple is declared as a Red Zone as per provisions of The Drone Rules 2021, no one is allowed to fly the gadgets over the temple premises, the advisory said, adding that no operator should fly a drone without a valid UIN (unique identification number) issued by the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation).

The order said drone operators will be responsible for any mishap involving damage to property or injury to a person.