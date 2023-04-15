Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Odisha Receives 30,000 Cr from UK Company in First Phase of Investment to Set Up Semiconductor Unit

Odisha Receives 30,000 Cr from UK Company in First Phase of Investment to Set Up Semiconductor Unit

SRAM & MRAM Group will bring global technology partners, who will get involved in the production of semiconductors in Odisha

Advertisement

Reported By: Bhaswati Guha Majumder

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 14:12 IST

New Delhi, India

India is aiming to become a hub for semiconductors amid ongoing US chip restrictions to China. (Shutterstock)
India is aiming to become a hub for semiconductors amid ongoing US chip restrictions to China. (Shutterstock)

It was announced last year that the UK-Based SRAM & MRAM Group will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Odisha to set up a semiconductor unit. Now, the conglomerate has confirmed that the state has received Rs 30,000 crore in the first phase of investment.

An MoU was signed between IPICOL, the government of Odisha, and SRAM & MRAM Technologies to construct the semiconductor fab project in the state. The group’s investment arm Startup Wings leads the investment in the state.

An official confirmed that the UK company will bring global technology partners, who will get involved in the production of semiconductors in Odisha.

Advertisement

Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, said: “This investment has been in the pipeline for a very long time and we are happy to see it finally shaping up into a reality. The development of the country is one of the priorities of all that we do. With this collaboration, we are eyeing some real major achievements rolling our way."

Meanwhile, Gurujee Kumaran Swami, Vice-Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, said the Odisha government is optimistic about the group’s potential and the growth of the state’s semiconductor industry.

Gagan Verma, Co-Founder, Startup Wings, stated: “The investment by the group is strategic. This will certainly pave the way for future investments and development in the region in varied sectors while creating a long-lasting impact with its own niche."

RELATED NEWS

Separately, the Odisha government and Epic Foundation inked an MoU late last year for the state to design and manufacture chips and devices. At that time, it was said that the initial partnership will centre on the development of a tablet PC to meet the growing demand for devices in the education and healthcare sectors.

The partnership with Epic has a broader goal of creating an ecosystem of design, manufacturing, distribution, and service organisations to address local, national, and worldwide demand for chips and electronics.

Advertisement

However, India is aiming to become a hub for semiconductors amid ongoing US chip restrictions to China. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also stated recently that the country is well-positioned to create a thriving chip sector in the next three to four years as a result of enabling policies and the government’s efforts to strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem.​

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bhaswati Guha MajumderBhaswati Guha Majumder, Senior Correspondent at News18 in Delhi, has been passio...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 14:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis