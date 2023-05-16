Odisha's Royal Family at Odds: VP Singh's Granddaughter, Ex-CM's Grandson Clash in Marital Showdown

The feud within the royal family of Bolangir has escalated dramatically in Dehradun. Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo, son of former MP Anang Uday Singhdeo, and his wife, Adrija Manjari Singhdeo, are embroiled in a contentious marital dispute.

The couple, each placing blame on the other, has become a hot topic. Arkesh alleges that Adrija and her sister are defiantly refusing to install CCTV at their Dehradun residence, disregarding police permissions. He further accuses Adrija of orchestrating disruptive construction work in their home, aided by outsiders from the Saharanpur area.

Arkesh also claims to be threatened by Adrija and her father. In response, Adrija labeled Arkesh’s CCTV footage as completely false.

Advertisement

Adirjamanjari Singh retorted, “He has been mentally torturing me, and his staff has scolded me. He even threatened my life. Hence, I filed a domestic violence case."

Arkesh responded, “I’ve been having marital issues for a year now. Despite my repeated efforts, she’s resisting the installation of CCTV at the house’s entrance, leading me to file an FIR at the police station."

Adrija lodged a domestic violence complaint against Arkesh and his family at the Dehradun City Police Station eight months ago, alleging that she was tortured by Arkesh, his parents, and his brothers-in-law.

She accuses Arkesh of using her for his election campaign to gain political leverage, leading to his disliking for her.

Seeking justice, Adrija has approached the Uttarakhand DGP officer. Arkesh, on the other hand, vehemently denies any domestic violence and countersued Adrija, accusing her of demanding one hundred crore rupees and a ticket for MLA.

Arkesh stated, “Adrija has falsely accused my family. She’s pressuring us to fulfill her grandiose demands, which I’m incapable of meeting. Let the court determine the truth."

Advertisement

“All the allegations against me are false. The court will decide who’s right and who’s wrong. They’re blowing this out of proportion," countered Adrija.

Arkesh and Adrija, who married in 2017, resided in Balangir until 2019. After a political defeat in 2019, they relocated to Rajpur, Dehradun.

Adrija, granddaughter of former Prime Minister VP Singh, and Arkesh, son of former MP Anangudai Singhdeo and grandson of former Odisha Chief Minister Rajendra Narayan Singhdeo, have seen their dispute intensify, leading to legal action.

The Dehradun City SP has confirmed that the law will dictate the proceedings.