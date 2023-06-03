Odisha Tragedy: A Look At Deadliest Train Accidents In History of Indian Railways

India witnessed one of its worst railway disasters when a three-way train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening claimed over 250 lives. The official death toll stands at 261.

The accident took place on Friday evening when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha’s Balasore district.

“It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it," Vaishnaw said. Follow LIVE

Here’s A Look At India’s Worst Train Disasters

August 2, 1992

Brahmaputra Mail collided with the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division, killing over 285 people and injuring more than 300. According to a PTI report, the victims were mostly Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

November 20, 2016

The Pukhrayan train derailment claimed as many as 152 lives and injured another 260 when 14 coaches of the Indore Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan.

September 9, 2002

The Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave River in Rafiganj, killing over 140 people.

December 23, 1964

The Rameswaram cyclone washed away The Pamban Dhanuskodi passenger train, killing more than 126 passengers on board.

May 28, 2010

The Jnaneswari Express train derailment had claimed over 148 lives when the Mumbai-bound train derailed near Jhargram and was hit by an oncoming goods train.

June 6, 1981

India witnessed its worst train tragedy in Bihar when a train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge, leading to the death of over 750 people.

August 20, 1995

Over 300 people were killed when the Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

November 26, 1998

The Jammu Tawi Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna, Punjab. More than 200 people were killed.