Odisha Train Accident: Army & Navy Pressed Into Medical Aid; Air Force Deploys Mi17 for Evacuations

More than 500 personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have been toiling alongside rescue workers at the site of the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district that claimed 288 lives and injured more than 1,000 people, assisting in medical aid and transportation.

The Indian Army has deployed 298 personnel for the relief operations, including troops from the Army Medical Corps, and eight ambulances. The Navy has also dispatched a medical team to provide assistance.

“A medical and support team consisting of 43 personnel, including surgical specialists, medical assistants, ambulances, and support services from INS Chilka, has been dispatched and is presently attending to the injured, providing immediate medical relief and operating theatre facilities at the District HQ Hospital in Balasore," said a senior Navy official.

A medical camp has also been set up by the Naval Medical Relief Team at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap in Balasore to treat non-critical patients. The naval team is also assisting and supporting the Odisha administration in evacuating and rescuing injured passengers.

The Indian Air Force has deployed its Mi17 helicopters for evacuation. “We are on standby. Our resources are actively working as per the needs of the teams involved. We will continue to do so," said an IAF official.

As of Sunday morning, all 21 coaches that capsized and derailed have been secured. The site is now being cleared of bogies, wheel sets and other components of the Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Yesvantpur Express. Track restoration work, top priority for the Railways, is also currently underway.

“Traffic restoration is the top priority for Railways as thousands of people are getting affected because of cancellations and short termination. We are providing all possible help and have established helpline desks and numbers. The track will be fit for movement very soon," said an officer who is working in close coordination with ground workers.

Investigators are looking into any human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash as officials submitted a preliminary inquiry report into the worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.