Odisha Train Accident: Court Extends CBI Custody of All 3 Accused; 2 More Railway Officials Summoned

A special CBI court on Tuesday extended the remand of the three accused in the horrific Balasore train accident case by four days. The central probe agency sought an extension of custody at the end of the five-day remand period.

The remand of the three accused - Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar has been extended.

Out of the three, two accused, Arun Kumar Mahanta and Mohammed Amir Khan have applied for bail.

“Special court allowed CBI to take 3 accused for 4 days remand. During the second phase of remand the investigating agency will interrogate all accused to intensify the probe," CBI Advocate told News18.

Meanwhile, CBI had summoned two more Technical Senior officers of Railways and interrogated them in connection with train cras at Bahanaga that claimed over 280 lives.

The CBI team reportedly interrogated the said accused at Chandaka Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the inquiry report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), had stated that the deadly train mishap at Bahanaga Station had occurred due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration.

Last week, CBI arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar. All three were posted in Balasore district at the time of the crash.

The trio have also been accused of suppressing evidence after the accident, PTI reported.