Odisha Train Accident: DNA Testing of Bodies Being Done to Confirm Identity

DNA samples of the bodies of those people who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident are being collected in the state to confirm their identity. These samples will be sent to Delhi on a flight after which the identity of bodies will be ascertained.

DNA samples will also be kept so that there is no problem in the future. Bodies will be handed over after verification of identity.

Addressing a joint press meet of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas and Khurda Divisional Railway Manager Rikesh Ray said out of 1,100 injured, 160 are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar while 145 are admitted at SCB Medical, Cuttack. They said 83-85 bodies could not be identified out of which 52 are in AIIMS.

According to latest figures by Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, the death toll in the train tragedy in Balasore has reached 288. Among the 288 bodies, a total of 205 have been identified and subsequently handed over to their respective family members. However, 83 bodies are yet to be identified.

The Odisha government has said that prevailing hot weather conditions have emerged as a challenge in preserving the mortal remains of the deceased.

“It was very difficult to store such a large number of bodies with care, identify those and dispatch the bodies to their families after all due formalities," AIIMS Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has procured at least five deep freezer containers from Paradip Port on Monday.