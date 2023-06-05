Odisha Train Accident: FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons; Railway Board Chairman Likely to Brief PMO

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 23:38 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
The rescue operation in the Balasore triple train tragedy has been completed and injured passengers admitted to different hospitals as per their medical condition and many discharged also, but the major challenge before the Odisha government is the identification of dead bodies. While some bodies are lying unclaimed, two different families claimed one body. Read More
The CBI is all set to take over the investigation into the Balasore train crash, while train movement resumed on the crucial route connecting eastern and southern India with the first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train passing through the area Monday morning. Odisha police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Railway Act including those related to causing death by negligence in connection with the Friday accident, sources said.
Indian Railways appealed for identification of the deceased of rail accident in Odisha. With the support of the Odisha Government, links of photos of deceased, those admitted to hospitals and unidentified bodies are made available.
https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1930012
Unknown person has been mentioned in the FIR registered in the Odisha rail tragedy. Railway employees are under scanner.
The Railway Board Chairman is likely to brief the PMO on developments on the Odisha train accident, according to CNN-News18 sources.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today it was our focus to reach out to the families of the passengers of the #OdishaTrainTragedy across the nation.
“Yesterday night the affected area was restored, and operations are normalising. Today it was our focus to reach out to the families of the passengers of the #OdishaTrainTragedy across the nation. I appeal to people nationwide to reach out to us at our toll-free numbers so that further process continues," he said.
Following the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi was the first to mention the likelihood of sabotage. Hours after the incident he told News 18 that the “possibility of sabotage behind the accident cannot be ruled out". READ MORE
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said till normalcy returns in the train movement from Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack railway stations for the stranded passengers free bus services will be available to Kolkata.
Following the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi was the first to mention the likelihood of sabotage. Hours after the incident he told News 18 that the “possibility of sabotage behind the accident cannot be ruled out".
The crash, believed to be one of the worst in nature and in terms of casualties, killed 288 passengers and injured around 900. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved in the accident. READ MORE
The condition of injured engine driver Gunanidhi Mohanty and his assistant Hajari Behera, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is stable, officials said.
Both were rescued from the Coromandel Express that derailed near Bahanaga Bazar Station on June 2 that had claimed 275 lives and left around 1,200 injured.
Minutes after the reports of Coromandel Express meeting a tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday surfaced, Helaram, a shopkeeper based in West Bengal’s Howrah, dialled his son who was on board the train to know if he was okay. READ MORE
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced state government jobs for next of kin of those killed in the train crash in Odisha’s Balasore.
Reacting to the Railway Board’s decision to seek CBI inquiry into the Balasore train accident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “We want people to know the truth. It is not the time to suppress the truth".
The identities of 170 bodies including 85 each in Balasore and Bhubaneswar have been confirmed. The Odisha government will send the bodies to their respective destinations at its own expense. Besides, we will send the death certificate to the family members of the deceased at the earliest, the government said.
A day after the Railways sought a CBI probe into the Odisha train tragedy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the probe agency is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents, and cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.
Kharge also said “all the empty safety claims" of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have now been “exposed" and the government must bring to light the real reasons that caused this grave accident, which he described as one of the worst in Indian history.
In his four-page letter to Modi, the Congress chief said there is serious concern among the common passengers about the deterioration in safety of railways and therefore, it is incumbent upon the government to ascertain and bring to light the real reasons that caused this grave accident.
Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades filled a hospital in Bhubaneswar city on Monday to identify and collect bodies of relatives, as railway officials recommended the country’s premier criminal investigating agency to probe the crash that killed 275 people.
Distraught relatives of passengers killed in the crash Friday lined up outside the eastern city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, survivors being treated inside the hospital said they were still trying to make sense of the horrific disaster.
Outside the hospital, two large screens cycled through photos of the victims, their faces so bloodied and charred that they were hardly recognizable. (AFP)
The rescue operation in the Balasore triple train tragedy has been completed and injured passengers admitted to different hospitals as per their medical condition and many discharged also, but the major challenge before the Odisha government is the identification of dead bodies.
While some bodies are lying unclaimed, two different families claimed one body. As the bodies are in bad condition, the family members were facing difficulty in identifying, the officials said.
As many as 123 dead bodies have been preserved in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhubaneswar while another 70 have been stored at the mortuaries of Capital Hospital, Sum Hospital, Amri Hospital, KIMS Hospital and Hi-Tech hospital in Bhubaneswar.
Commissioner of Railway Safety(SE Circle) Shailesh Kumar Pathak launched the inquiry and visited the accident site at Bahanaga Station Bazar Station. He also inspected the control room, signal room spoke to the station manager and also saw the interlinking system which reportedly led the Coromandel Express to enter the loop line leading to a devastating crash on June 2.
“We have just started the inquiry. It will take time. The exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after the inquiry is over," Pathak told reporters at the accident site.
A coal-laden goods train from Vizag port to Rourkela Steel Plant ran on the track at around 10.40 pm on Sunday night. The goods train ran on the same track. Trains are passing through the accident site at a slow speed. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cancelled her four-day trip to Darjeeling at the last minute to supervise the treatment and rehabilitation of passengers of the state who were injured in the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, sources said.
The Trinamool Congress chief was supposed to visit Darjeeling where she was scheduled to meet members of all political parties in the Hills before the panchayat elections slated this year, secretariat sources said.
“She wants to be in Kolkata and oversee how the rehabilitation and treatment of injured passengers from West Bengal who were on board the Coromandel Express that met with an accident near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district. She will visit the Hills later," the source told PTI.
The railway board has asks 19 zones to kick start a safety drive with emphasis on signalling system and submit a report of all deficiencies and irregularities by June 14, as per a report by Times of India.
“All 9 teams of NDRF who were working in Odisha’s Balasore have been withdrawn," says Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF
So far 151 bodies identified. All bodies, after due process, are handed over for transfer to the destinations. Arrangements for free transportation of the bodies by hearses/ dead body carriers have been made by Govt of Odisha.
Odisha is also providing free bus services to the people who want to travel to Kolkata in view of the disruption of rail services due to the Bahanaga train mishap. A total of 20 buses from Puri, 23 buses from Bhubaneswar & 16 buses from Cuttack have left for Kolkata as of 11:30PM on June 4: Odisha CMO
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been camped in Odisha – the site of a triple train collision which claimed at least 275 lives and injured more than 1,100 passengers – for over 50 hours now. His work on the rescue and relief operations, however, started much before that at the Delhi airport. READ MORE
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Balasore train accident.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Windhoek, Namibia, said that condolence messages on the Odisha train tragedy received from all over the world shows how globalised the world has become and expressed solidarity and support to India.
“I received messages of condolence on the Odisha train accident from foreign ministers and friends from all over the world (including Namibia), the prime minister also received several messages. The world felt that it should support India. This shows how globalised the world has become and also that it is standing and is connected with India," Jaishankar said in his address on Sunday.
The external affairs minister earlier on Sunday reached Namibia on a three-day visit. This is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to Namibia.
The Railways has sought a CBI inquiry into the Balasore train crash after officials indicated that possible “sabotage" and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.
A train accident took place in West Bengal when I was the Railway Minister. I immediately asked the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to accept my resignation. Earlier the Railway budget was presented separately but this new government has abolished the separate Railway budget… I will not comment if Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign or not: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
In another unfortunate incident, another train derailed in Odisha on Monday. The incident was reported from the Bargarh district, where five wagons of a private goods train carrying limestone derailed. No casualty was reported in the incident.
The accident happened at a private narrow gauge rail line between the Dubgri limestone mines and an ACC cement plant near Bargarh. READ MORE
The goods train that derailed in Bargarh was on a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company.
All the infrastructure including rolling stock, like; engines, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only.
There is no role of Railways in this matter.
Five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Bargarh. There has been no casualty. Police have already reached the spot.
Meanwhile, the damaged ‘up’ and ‘down’ railway lines have been restored and train movement has resumed in the affected section where the horrific triple train accident happened in Odisha’s Balarose district killing 275 people were killed and leaving over 1,175 injured, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now,” he said.
The Railways also sought a CBI inquiry into the Balasore train crash after officials indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.
However, several opposition parties stepped up pressure for Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for fixing accountability from top to bottom.
The BJP hit back, saying the track record of the Congress-led UPA government’s railway ministers was nothing short of a disaster and they should not politicise the issue.
“Our goal is to make sure missing persons’ family members can find them as soon as possible…our responsibility is not over yet”, an emotional Vaishnaw told media on Sunday.
The accident disrupted passenger and goods traffic between important industrial centres. Many of the patients initially admitted to Balasore and other local hospitals have been released or shifted to bigger cities with multi-speciality hospitals including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.
Many of the passengers in the two trains were migrant workers. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said that even if the victims were ticketless travellers, they will receive compensation.
This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.
The Odisha government on Sunday revised the accident death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injured at 1,175. Chief Secretary P K Jena told newspersons some bodies were counted twice.
Jena said the injured are being treated in different hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack. “So far, 793 passengers have been discharged and 382 are being treated at government cost,” he said.
A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS-Delhi and other central hospitals in the national capital have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also in Odisha.
Jena said 88 bodies have been identified so far and 78 handed over to their families.
“It is a real challenge for us to preserve the bodies here as we have a facility to keep a maximum of 40 bodies,” an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told PTI, adding that additional arrangements were made at the Anatomy department.
Lists and photographs of deceased passengers are also uploaded on the websites to facilitate identification.
Meanwhile, state governments are trying to trace the residents who were travelling in the two trains.
Of the 127 people hailing from Tamil Nadu who had reserved tickets for Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight people and the rest were safe, the state government said According to information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment, it said.
Exhausted and traumatised, 137 survivors arrived in Chennai on Sunday by a special train from Bhadrak.
The Andhra Pradesh government has identified that 695 passengers from the state were on the two trains but 28 passengers were untraced, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.
The minister said one passenger from the state – Gurumurthy, hailing from Sonthabommali village in Srikakulam district – died in the accident.
However, 22 passengers were injured, one with a severe head injury, and efforts are on to trace 28 passengers who could not be contacted, he said.
The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.
India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.
The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.
The railways on Sunday virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating a possible “signalling interference” and hinting at “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives in Odisha.
Railway Minister minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the “root cause” of the accident and the people behind the “criminal” act have been identified.
Earlier, the Minister also said the cause of the accident was related to electric point machine and electronic interlocking.
Railway officials also indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.
Top railway officials, while explaining how the point machine and the interlocking system function, said the system is “error proof” and “fail safe” but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention.
“It is called a fail-safe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system.
“It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,” Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said.
An electric point machine is a vital device for railway signalling for quick operation and locking of point switches and plays an important role in the safe running of trains. Failure of these machines severely affects train movement and deficiencies at the time of installation can result in unsafe conditions.
Railway officials virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction and said there was “no question of over-speeding” by trains.
A senior railway official who did not want to be identified said, “It could be a case of tampering or sabotage from within or from outside. We have not ruled anything out.”