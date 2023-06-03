Trends :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Odisha Train Accident: Officials Say 120 Bodies Recovered So Far from Crash Site in Balasore

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 03:35 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Balasore: Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train in Balasore district, Friday evening, June 2, 2023, (News18)
At least 120 people were killed and more than 800 injured in the horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site, Odisha’s Director-General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said 120 bodies have so far been recovered from the accident site, and the number of deaths might go up as more people are missing.

“No bodies are there inside the derailed coaches now. Work is underway to find people stuck under the trains," he said.

(News18)

The accident happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.

“These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added. Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

