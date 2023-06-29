Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Odisha Train Accident: One More Person Succumbs to Injuries, Toll Mounts to 293

The triple accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express from Shalimar, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 20:57 IST

Cuttack, India

As many as 287 people died at the accident spot, while five people later succumbed to their injuries in Cuttack and one in Bhadrak. (Image: News18/File)
The death toll in the June 2 train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district mounted to 293 on Thursday as a 24-year-old Bihar resident succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of East Champaran district of Bihar.

He died around 1.30 pm while undergoing treatment at the central ICU of the hospital.

Kumar was admitted to the hospital on June 3 with critical injuries.

As many as 287 people died at the accident spot, while five people later succumbed to their injuries in Cuttack and one in Bhadrak.

The triple accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express from Shalimar, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

Twenty-two other injured people were undergoing treatment at the state-run SCBMCH, of whom five are in the ICU and 17 are admitted to different wards, hospital sources added.

    • Meanwhile, 81 bodies that were yet to be identified and handed over to their family members were preserved at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

    Around 84 people have given their blood samples for DNA sampling as there have been multiple claimants over one body.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 20:57 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 20:57 IST
