Odisha Train Accident: Railways Seeks CBI Probe as Toll Reaches 275; Oppn Presses for Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Resignation | Top Points

The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Odisha train accident that has claimed at least 275 lives so far, according to the latest figures on Sunday as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a clean chit to Coromandel Express driver and said the “root cause" of the crash and the people behind the “criminal" act have been identified.

Around 7 PM on Friday, a collision occurred near Balasore’s Bahanaga Bazar station, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, in what is being being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

Meanwhile, a total of 123 trains have been cancelled, 56 trains have been diverted, and 10 trains have been short terminated in light of the horrifying accident in Balasore, officials said.

While Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sought a CBI enquiry into the accident, officials said the inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) would continue.

Here are the top 10 updates you need to know about the Odisha Train Accident

Signalling Issue ‘Root Cause’: Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw said that the “root cause" of the accident and the people responsible for the criminal act have been identified. “It happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine," he said. Explaining the issue, Member of Operations and Business Development, Railway Board, Jaya Verma Sinha said, “There is probability of some kind of signalling interference…whether it was manual or incidental, wear and tear related, maintenance failure or weather related will come out in the CRS inquiry."

“It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures," she said.

According to a preliminary report, it was revealed that the Coromandel Express had entered the loop line at the station where an iron ore-laden goods train was parked, leading to the tragic accident. The report also indicated the possibility of tampering, stating that the signal had been manipulated. The report explained the significance of the signal and the interlocking system in coordinating train operations.

‘Kavach’ Couldn’t Have Averted Crash: While the opposition criticised the Centre over the much hyped ‘Kavach’, the anti-collision Sinha said that the technology couldn’t have averted the crash. “In this situation, even if ‘Kavach’ would have been present, it would not have worked as the distance was just 100 metres and ‘Kavach’ needs at least 60 metres to react. Also, it would not work on the main line." “No technology in the world can avert some accidents," she added.

Vaishnaw also said that train crash had nothing to do with the Kavach system. “We have mobilised all resources. I also want to say that Kavach has nothing to do with the accident. This accident occurred due to changes to the electronic interlocking system," he said.

Death Figures: The Odisha government revised the death toll in the three-train crash to 275 from 288 and said some bodies were counted twice earlier. The local administration is currently facing a challenge in storing and managing 187 unidentified bodies until they are claimed by the victims’ relatives.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the death toll figures and said 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing. “If from one state, 182 are missing and 61 are confirmed dead, then where would the figures stand?" she asked.

‘Dal Me Kuch Kala Hai’, Says Mamata Banerjee: In a reference to her statement on Saturday in which she said the crash could have been averted if the ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system was operational on the route, Banerjee, who has been the Railway minister twice, said the Union Railway Minister’s silence was suspicious.

“When yesterday he (the Railways Minister) was present with me, and I mentioned the anti-collision device, why didn’t he respond? ‘Dal mein kuch kaala hai’ (There’s something fishy going on). We want the truth to be revealed," she said at a press conference.

Bodies Kept in These Bhubaneshwar Hospitals: The government in a statement said, bodies 170 deceased individuals from the train accident in Balasore have been placed in these hospitals in Bhubaneswar: AIIMS, AMRI, SUM Hospital, Capital Hospital, KIMS Hospital, Hi-Tech Hospital.

For information and identification of the unidentified bodies, the website of the State Government: “www.bmc.gov.in" was activated. The Railways helpline numbers are:

Bhubaneswar: 0674 – 2534027

Cuttack: 8455889917

Khurda Road: 0674 – 2492245 & 8455887999

State Government: 1929

Trains Cancelled, Diverted: According to the railways, a total of 123 trains have been cancelled, 56 trains have been diverted, 10 trains have been terminated before reaching their destinations, and 14 trains have been rescheduled for the period between June 3 and June 7.

Many of the passengers affected by these changes were migrant workers. Amitabh Sharma, a spokesperson for the railway, stated that even if the victims were traveling without tickets, they would still receive compensation as per a Supreme Court order.

Officials have mentioned that the railways has already provided Rs 3.22 crore in ex-gratia payments across 285 cases, which include 11 fatalities, 50 cases of serious injuries, and 224 cases of minor injuries.

Tracks Ready, First Movement Reported: Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southeastern Railway, addressing the Balasore train accident said, “The downline track is ready, while major damages occurred in the upline track. We are expecting restoration in the next few hours. Simultaneously, investigations will be conducted. The railway team is working tirelessly." Later, officials confirmed that the upline has also been declared fit, and movement is expected to resume shortly.

The inaugural train to traverse the recently restored tracks, which were previously impacted by the triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha, was BoxN loaded with coal. This train carried coal from the Rourkela steel plant, originating from the Vizag port, and was headed towards HSPG (Rourkela).

Union Minister Vaishnaw confirmed the development and said, “Both tracks have been restored. Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now."

Oppn Demand Vaishnaw’s Resignation: Several opposition parties stepped up pressure for Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for fixing accountability from top to bottom. The NCP has raised concerns about the non-implementation of safety measures recommended in the 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to prevent train disasters. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya defended the BJP government tweeted details of accidents under previous ministers and added such “worthies" are the ones demanding the resignation of the “most qualified" railway minister the country has had in seven and half decades.

“Stop politicising the unfortunate Balasore tragedy because the track record of railway ministers, under the UPA, to put it mildly, was nothing short of a disaster. Let us focus on relief and rescue operation and putting life and rail back on track, at the earliest," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the Odisha train accident was a total failure of Railway Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no doubt that the accident took place due to sheer negligence of the railways. They are not bothered about the safety of the passengers. It is quite surprising that even after such a major accident, nobody in the government has taken any responsibility," he said.

States’ Deputed Teams Trace Passengers: According to the Tamil Nadu government, out of the 127 individuals from the state who had reserved tickets for the Coromandel Express, eight people could not be reached, while the rest were confirmed to be safe.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has reported that 695 passengers from the state were on the two trains involved in the accident. However, 28 passengers from Andhra Pradesh remain unaccounted for, according to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. Tragically, one passenger from Srikakulam district named Gurumurthy lost his life in the accident. The minister also mentioned that 22 passengers sustained injuries, including one with a severe head injury. Efforts are currently underway to establish contact with the 28 passengers who are still untraceable.

US President Expresses Grief: US President Joe Biden said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of the train crash in Odisha. US President Joe Biden in a statement said, “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident."

“The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations, and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," Biden added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, acknowledging the conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently on a visit to Namibia said in a tweet, “Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time."

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed his condolences to the people and the government of India. Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss, Daily Mirror Newspaper reported on Sunday.

UN Chief, Pope Francis Extend Condolences: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres in a statement said he is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha. Pope Francis said, “My prayer go to the many victims of the train accident that occurred two days ago (June 2) in India. I express my closeness to the injured and their families. May the Heavenly Father welcome the souls of the deceased into his kingdom."

(With inputs from PTI)