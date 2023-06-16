Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar Offers Rs 10 Cr Donation for Odisha Train Accident Victims

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has offered Rs 10 crore for Odisha train accident. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chandrasekhar had sought permission to make the donation, mentioning that the amount is his “legit and taxed income".

“The contribution is from my personal funds which is from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs Ten Crores (Rs 10,00,00,000)," the letter read.

ALSO READ | ‘Saw Dead Child Holding Doll’: News18 Speaks to IG, SP Who Responded to Odisha Train Crash

Advertisement

Earlier, the alleged conman had written a letter to the DG Prisons offering to make a Rs 5 crore contribution for the welfare of undertrials on the occasion of his birthday on March 25.

A report in Indian Express quoted his letter to the DG Prisons on March 22. Through the letter, he sought the officer’s permission to donate Rs 5,11,00,000 towards the welfare of jail inmates who are “not able to pay for their bail bonds, even after securing their bail or inmates who are lodged in jail for many years as undertrials and their families, mainly children, not having means to pay for their education and running of their house as the breadwinner is lodged in jail".

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had last year filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for cheating and extorting money from Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

The names of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and several others surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate.

While he had called Nora Fatehi a “gold digger", it has been alleged that Jacqueline received over Rs 7 crore in proceeds of crime from Chandrasekhar.

Advertisement

The alleged conman had written a letter to Jacqueline in April sending her Easter wishes. He showered her with compliments, including that there was “no one as pretty as her on the planet".

ALSO READ | Conman Sukesh Sends Jacqueline Fernandez Special Letter, Says ‘Next Easter Will Be the Best Ever’

Advertisement

“My bunny rabbit…you and me forever come what may mine forever," Chandrasekhar wrote in the letter, assuring that assured the actress that the next Easter will be “the best ever she has celebrated in her life".