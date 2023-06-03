'Shocked, Anguished, Heart Goes Out': What Top Netas Said as India Grieves Odisha Accident Deaths

Condolences have been pouring in from across the country as India witnessed one of the deadliest train crashes since independence after coaches of an Express derailed and collided with an adjacent track, causing the death of more than 260 people.

PM Modi To Visit Odisha Accident Site, Will Meet Victims In Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held an emergency review meeting while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site early morning to access the situation and facilitate rescue work.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a day-long state mourning in respect to those who lost their lives in the ghastly accident.

Prez Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was “deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee To Reach Odisha, Demands Railway Minister’s Resignation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will reach the accident site in Balasore at any time, demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while expressing condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

“Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance were initiated. We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," Banerjee tweeted.

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Sends Help To Odisha

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a high-level committee under the aegis of IT Minister G Amarnath to visit the Odisha accident site involving three trains to help in the coordination of relief and rescue operations.

Kerala, Punjab, Delhi CM Offer Condolences to Bereaved Families

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also took to Twitter to express their condolences to the bereaved families.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express anguish over the Odisha train crash that killed more than 260 people.

“This painful train accident in Odisha is very unfortunate and distressing. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength and courage to their families in this difficult time," Kejriwal tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Condole Deaths of Odisha Train Crash Victims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Odisha Train Accident

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday described the triple train crash in Odisha as tragic and said his thoughts and prayers were with the affected families.

"Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy," he tweeted.

Ashok Gehlot Mourns Loss of Lives in Odisha Train Crash

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha.

He said the news about the accident of the Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. “My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone," Gehlot tweeted

Mayawati Seeks High-level Inquiry, Condoles Deaths of Victims

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and sought a time-bound high-level inquiry into the cause.

“The Centre should take this horrific accident very seriously and conduct an immediate, high-level, time-bound inquiry into it and provide appropriate financial assistance to the families of all the deceased and arrange better treatment for the injured persons. This is the demand of the BSP," she said in a tweet.