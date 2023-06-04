Odisha Train Tragedy: Root Cause & People Responsible Identified, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

After reviewing the restoration work on the three-way train crash site in Odisha’s Balasore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday identified the root cause behind the accident that claimed over 280 lives. He said the accident took place due to a change in electronic interlocking.

On Friday evening around 10-12 coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed when it collided with a goods train and fell on an adjacent track near Balasore. Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah then collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express. The official death toll stands at 294. Follow LIVE

Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it.

“The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come out. We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," he said.

Vaishnaw further stressed that currently, the focus is on the restoration work which is targeted to finish by Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," the Railway Minister further said.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Railway Ministry informed that over a thousand people are working tirelessly at the train accident site in Balasore for the restoration work. “At present, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration," the ministry tweeted.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the victims.