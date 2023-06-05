Odisha Train Tragedy: Team of Top Doctors, Forensic Experts Arrive in Balasore for Body Embalming

So far 151 bodies have been identified out of the 275 dead in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said on Monday as a team of doctors and forensic experts from top Central Government hospitals arrived at the district to conduct post mortem and preserve the bodies through embalming.

A day after the Odisha government revised the death toll to 275 from 288, the chief secretary in a statement announced out of the total deceased, 151 bodies have been successfully identified. All bodies, after due process, are being handed over for transfer to their respective destinations, Jena said.

“Arrangements for free transportation of the bodies by hearses/ dead body carriers till destination made by Odisha government," he added.

The state government had on Sunday said that while it wants all the bodies to be identified to enable their respective families to perform the respective cremation rituals, the prevailing hot weather conditions have emerged as a challenge.

“Keeping in view the prevailing hot weather, the bodies are decomposing fast. Therefore, the state can maximum wait for two more days before disposing of them as per the law," Jena had said.

Team of Doctors and Forensic Experts Arrive in Balasore

In view of the situation, a team comprising of doctors and staff from renowned Central Government hospitals in New Delhi, including AIIMS, Lady Hardinge and Ram Manohar Lohia arrived in Balasore on Monday.

The team consists of approximately 20 members specialising in anatomy and forensic medicine, according to CNN-News18 reports.

The anatomy department’s responsibility is to preserve the deceased bodies through embalming techniques while the forensic medicine team is tasked with conducting post-mortem examinations.

What is Embalming?

Embalming is a procedure that involves the use of chemicals to treat the body of a deceased individual in order to temporarily preserve the remains and slow down the process of decomposition.

The process of embalming has been practiced in various forms for thousands of years. It is performed with the intention of ensuring that the remains are suitable for public display at a funeral, for religious reasons, or for preserving the body if the final rites are to be conducted at a later date.

State laws regarding embalming vary, but typically it is mandatory when a body is being transported by plane or train across state lines or international borders or if there is a considerable time gap of a week or more between the time of death and the scheduled burial or cremation. In rare cases, embalming may be required if the cause of death is due to a communicable disease, and the process is deemed necessary to protect the public.