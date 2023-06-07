Odisha Train Tragedy: Woman Declares Alive Husband ‘Dead’ To Claim Rs 17 Lakh Ex-Gratia

By forging fake documents, a woman from Cuttack declared that her husband had died in one of India’s deadliest train crashes in Odisha last week in order to claim the ex-gratia payment of Rs 17 Lakh announced for the victims of the accident.

The accident that involved a collision of three separate trains and believed to be one of the worst in nature and in terms of casualties, killed 288 passengers and injured around 900.

In case of deaths, the next of kin would get Rs 17 Lakh including Rs 10 lakh from the Union Railway Ministry, Rs 2 Lakh from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office and Rs 5 Lakh from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office. The woman was after this money.

The matter came to light when the woman’s ‘alive’ husband, Vijay Dutt himself logged a complaint against her at the Maniabandha police station, news agency PTI reported.

After her husband’s complaint, the woman is currently on the run and the authorities are looking for her.

According to the police, the woman also identified a wrong dead body claiming it was her husbands.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved in the accident. Following the preliminary investigation and findings of the engineers, the ministry handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

This is the third time in the past 10 years that a train accident case will be probed by a central investigation agency. In 2010, the CBI investigated the Jnaneswari crash, and six years later the NIA probed the Kanpur train accident.

Of the 288 bodies, 205 have been identified so far and handed over to their families, while the remaining 83 are kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, according to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.