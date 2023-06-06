Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Has Had No Impact on Ticketing, Says IRCTC

Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Has Had No Impact on Ticketing, Says IRCTC

Several people, including leaders of the Congress, claimed that thousands cancelled their tickets following the June 2 Balasore accident. The IRCTC pointed out that cancellations reduced from 7.7 lakh on June 1 to 7.5 lakh on June 3

Advertisement

Reported By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Both up and down lines at the triple train accident site in Odisha's Balasore have been restored. (File pic/ PTI)
Both up and down lines at the triple train accident site in Odisha's Balasore have been restored. (File pic/ PTI)

While it was being said that following the Odisha three-train accident, that killed over 270 people, ticket cancellations have gone up, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – that takes care of ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways – said that the numbers reveal a different picture.

On June 1, a day before the crash, at least 7.7 lakh cancellations took place, while a day after the mishap this number was 7.5 lakh.

Several people, including leaders of the Congress, claimed that thousands cancelled their tickets following the Odisha accident.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, an official said people cancel trips due to a number of reasons and not because of the mishap.

“Daily more than 13,000 express trains are operating. This number is excluding the other trains that are operating. Further, annually around 800-900 crore passengers are travelling on the railways. So, the daily average travellers in railways are more than two crores," he said.

The official further said that when compared to the daily footfall of over two crore, the cancellation of a few lakh is not a major issue.

“The mishap has no impact on the ticketing," he added.

Around 7pm on Friday, June 2, the Coromandel Express, coming from Howrah, rammed into a goods train near Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar station.

The impact was so strong that the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express also fell over after the bogies of the Coromandel Express hit them on the adjacent track.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • At least 279 people have been reported dead so far and over 1,000 are injured.

    The restoration of tracks has been completed and train movement on the route has also restarted.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nivedita SinghNivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian R...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 17:22 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 17:22 IST
    Read More