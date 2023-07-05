Odisha: Unhappy with Second Girl Child, Woman Sells Eight-Month-Old Daughter for Rs 800; 3 Held

A poverty-hit tribal woman in Odisha, who was saddened by the birth of a second girl child, allegedly sold her eight-month-old daughter to a couple for a meager Rs 800, police said.

The woman, identified as Karami Murmu, is a resident of Mayurbhanj district’s Khunta.

Police said Karami’s husband was unaware of the incident since he was working as daily wage earner in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Karami was allegedly unhappy over the birth of her second daughter and had raised concerns about the child’s upbringing to her neighbour Mahi Murmu, who brokered a deal and arranged a buyer.

After the deal was struck, Karami sold the eight-month-old infant to a couple identified as Phulamani and Akhil Marandi of Bipracharanpur village for Rs 800.

When the kid’s father Musu Murmu returned home from Tamil Nadu and inquired about his infant daughter, his wife claimed that she had died, while his neighbours informed him about the deal. Unsure of what had happened, he lodged a complaint at Khunta police station on Monday.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested Karami, the couple who bought the baby and the mediator on Tuesday.

Mayurbhanj SP Battula Gangadhar said the woman had gone to a market with her kid but returned alone. “When villagers asked her about the child, Karami told them that she had died," he said.