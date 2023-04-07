Odisha: ​Venue of Maoist Kangaroo Court Turns Into MP’s Grievance Centre

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi discussed the problems of tribal people at the Kangaroo Court (Praja Court) held by Maoists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

Majhi reached Maoist-affected Jantri Panchayat, which is about 40 km away from Chittagong block. Local people welcomed Majhi with tribal dance.

The MP held a meeting and listened to the grievances of the people one by one. His effort was appreciated by locals.

“To know the reality I came to Jantri Panchayat. I discussed various problems like drinking water, road and communication with the local people. I have directed concerned officials to take the necessary steps," the MP said.

“Earlier, it was a Maoist-affected area. People representatives could not reach the area to know the problem. Now there is no Maoist fear, MP and MLA have reached out to the people and trying to solve the basic problem. it is a new chapter for that area," said a local.

Another local said the state government should take all the possible steps for the development of tribal and wipe out the Maoist camp.

