Odisha's Mining Dept Starts Survey After Graphite Discovered in Angul District

Odisha’s Steel and Mining Department has started surveying the Badakantakul village in Angul district after graphite mines were discovered in the area in February.

The survey, which has been ongoing since the past three months, aims to discover huge quantities of graphite.

For this, survey officers, geologists and other experts are testing and surveying the land.

For its preliminary phase, the state government gave approval to the mines department to conduct surveys of 0.5 square km. Till now, nearly 60 per cent of the survey work has been completed.

Geological physical examination will be done after completion of survey work, and after drilling, the quantity of graphite will be known.

Advertisement

“We are conducting survey for Graphite investigation. One grid line is given in every 40 meters. After drilling exact quantity of graphite will be revealed. Geophysical testing towards south of the baseline is positive," Survey Officer, Gopal Sahu told News18.

According to the preliminary investigation, the stones contained nearly 31 percentage of graphite and its quality is high.

“We investigating on how deep the graphite is and collecting data. The graphite found here is of very high quality," Geologist Manasmita Behera said.

“The survey has been going on since last three months. We are happy that this area will be developed and people to get employment opportunities," Durlabha Biswal, a local man said.

“We are working here with the survey team. People will be benefited with the mining and it will show the new way of development to us," he added.

With inputs from Bhikari Mohanty

Read all the Latest India News here