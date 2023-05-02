Odisha's Similipal National Park Closed for Two Days Due to President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

The Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists on May 4 and 5 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Murmu, who will be on a three-day visit to Mayurbhanj, is scheduled to spend the entire day at the national park on May 5, they said.

“This is to inform all the visitors/tourists that entry into Similipal Tiger Reserve will be closed for two days on May 4 and May 5 for visitors/ tourists vehicles due to visit of Hon’ble President of India. There will be no entry or exit from the Tiger Reserve for visitors/ tourists vehicles during the period," said a notification.

This will be the first visit by a president to the park, which is spread over an area of 2,750 km.

A maximum of 60 vehicles with tourists are allowed every day to the park through its two gates, officials said.

Murmu will reach here on May 4, and visit her in-laws’ village Pahadpur in Rairangpur sub-division.

