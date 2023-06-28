Official Video of Millets Song by PM Modi & Grammy Winner Falu Out Now | WATCH

The official video of Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah’s special song to promote millets, in collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, released on Wednesday.

The song ‘Abundance in Millets’ not only promotes the benefits of millets but also recognises their potential to alleviate world hunger. Sung by Shah — popularly known by her stage name Falu — and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, the song assumes significance against the backdrop of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ (IYM).

The year 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets, following a proposal brought forward by India and endorsed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies of the United Nations, as well as the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

With lyrics in both Hindi and English, the song was created to “raise awareness of the super grain as another potential key to minimising world hunger", read a statement on Shah’s website.

“It’s one thing to write for him and it’s one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice," she said, adding that she is “honoured" and “humbled" to collaborate with PM Modi on the millets song.

Falu, who received the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album in 2022 for her album A Colorful World, said the idea to write a song about millets came to her when she met PM Modi in New Delhi after her Grammy win.

The singer said PM Modi told her that India promotes millet because it is a super grain and has immense health and nutritional value.

Responding to Falu’s endeavour, PM Modi had tweeted on June 16: “Excellent effort @FaluMusic! There is abundance of health and well-being in Shree Ann or millets. Through this song, creativity has blended with an important cause of food security and removing hunger."