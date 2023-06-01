Tamil Nadu: How DRI, Coast Guard Officers Recover Over 32 Kg Gold Worth Rs 20 Crore Dumped at Sea | Details

In a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, over 32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 20.2 crore which was dumped in the sea was recovered. The operation was conducted based on a tip-off that a large amount of gold is expected to be smuggled in a boat through the Mandapam area of Rameswaram by sea. The probing team found an unknown boat parked on the nearby island of Rameswaram.

Seeing officials, the crew members of the boat suddenly dumped a parcel inside the sea. The crew members were interrogated and taken into custody by officials.

A team of scuba divers along with the local fishermen were called in to identify the objects that were dumped into the sea on Wednesday. The operations continued for two days.

The task was challenging as the sea was rough creating a setback to the diving team to find the parcel. However, the operations continued and the scuba divers managed to recover the parcel after long hours of efforts.

Sources confirm that the parcel had gold valued at approximately Rs 20.2 crores and it weighed 32.689 kilograms. This gold was being smuggled into India from Sri Lanka, according to the sources.

Three crew members were arrested and further investigation is underway. A couple of incidents like these happened in the past where DRI officials seized a bag containing 17.74 kilograms of gold.