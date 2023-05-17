‘Oh My God!’: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Happy that Maha CM 'Made Him Eat Mumbai’s Vada Pav'

Mumbai’s vada pav is popular across the world, but hardly has anyone been happy to have been forced to eat one. This time though, when US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, was on his maiden visit to Maharashtra, he was delighted that “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde not just served him a vada pav, but insisted that he have it".

“Oh my God! The vada pav you get here is better than anywhere else. It is fresh. The one that the Chief Minister served to me. Not only did he serve it to me, but he also made me eat it. I am so happy that he insisted, because it was (blowing a kiss in the air) a Chef’s kiss! It was wonderful! My wife, who is still in America, asked me how I was feeling. And I told her in just one word — full. I have eaten a lot. I have enjoyed a lot. Whether it’s been in the cafes or in Taj Mahal. This is absolutely a global cultural capital and one of the culinary capitals of the world," he said, when asked by CNN-News18 about the memories he will take back with him from the island city.

Garcetti had visited Mumbai when he was 14. This is his maiden visit to the city after being appointed as the Ambassador.

“For me, it’s a vibrant city, a great global city. It’s not just a city, but a symbol, a place where culture thrives, where creativity is celebrated and where diversity is the foundation of the strength of the economy, and the people. I am engaged with all sectors when I am here in the last two days."

Talking about the places he visited, Garcetti said, “I paid my respects to Mani Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi changed the history for not just India, but the whole world. I also visited the glistening Ambani centre. I visited the American theatre group, I spent some time with actor Shah Rukh Khan yesterday."

Garcetti has served as the mayor of Los Angeles for two terms. He said his maiden visit to Mumbai reminded him a lot of Los Angeles.

“For a kid from Los Angeles, I am so proud that Mumbai was our sister city which thinks alike, which reacts alike and we are like Mumbai in many ways. Just as Mumbai is the embodiment of some of the best Indian values, Los Angeles is the embodiment of some of the best American values. Going to a Hindu temple and Muslim mosque and a fire temple and the synagogue reminds me of the streets of Los Angeles where every street is a different culture and yet we are one city," he said.

“I saw your business leader and entrepreneurs and political and other leaders of the city as I see the amazing infrastructure investments… my friend Iqbal who I have known for very long time… Mumbai is investing in itself and showing to India what progress looks like," he added.