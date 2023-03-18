On Cam | Delhi Man Slits Own Throat, Runs in Bloody Shirt On Road; Injures Cop, Snatches Pistol

A 29-year-old man allegedly cut his own throat, injured a police officer and snatched his bullet after which he roamed around in the public and fired shots in the air in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday.

The Delhi police received two PCR calls saying that a person, identified as Krishan Sherwal, had slit his throat with a knife and ran behind the public, and later took a pistol from a policeman.

A purported video of the incident, shows a man running around a busy market area with a pistol in his hand. Only a part of the chaotic incident was caught on camera.

Advertisement

Around 6 pm in the evening, the man reached Nathu Colony Chowk where Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitender Panwar tried to overpower him and sustained a hand injury from his knife, according to The Indian Express.

The man after this, snatched the ASI’s gun and fired a round in the air.

He was eventually caught by the police and is currently under treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, he was depressed after getting separated from his wife.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Read all the Latest India News here