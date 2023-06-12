On Cam | Dutch YouTuber Manhandled In Bengaluru's Busy Market; Accused Arrested

A man was arrested in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday for allegedly manhandling a Dutch YouTuber near the Chickpet market area of the city, while he was recording a vlog with his audience. The video of the shocking incident is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, a man (presumably a shopkeeper) can be seen harassing the vlogger while he was shooting a video in the busy Bengaluru market. In the video, the Dutch YouTuber was heard saying, “Namaste, sir", while the man grabbed his hand and started shouting, “Ye kya hai (What is this)."

Pedro Mota, who is on a tour of Karnataka for two months, can then be heard asking the man to let go of his hand. Despite the heckling, the YouTuber manages to escape.

The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago, however, it has come to light after the vlogger posted the video on YouTube today.

After the video went viral, Bengaluru police registered a case against one accused and later arrested him.

“Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92," said Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Dutch citizen named Pedro Mota described his experience and wrote, “Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape."

“After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt," Youtuber who goes by the name ‘Madly Rover’ added.

Activist Brinda Adige has condemned the incident and called for police action against the accused.