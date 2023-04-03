On Cam: In Shocking Video, Woman Rams Scooty into Car After Being Chased by Stray Dogs | WATCH

A woman, who was scared of being bitten by stray dogs, rammed her scooty into a car in Odisha.

Besides the driver, a child and another woman who were on the scooty also received multiple injuries. The incident took place on in Berhampur city in Odisha, PTI reported.

In the video, none of the passengers were seen wearing helmets for safety.

Earlier in the day, a dog was seen dragging a newborn child in its mouth inside Karnataka’s Shivamogga district hospital. The infant was found dead later.

Last month, two minor brothers were allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

A few incidents of dog bites in housing societies in Delhi-NCR as well as other states have prompted several measures from the administration and law enforcement agencies. Noida was the first to take action and call for pet registration after isolated incidents of pet dogs biting children inside lifts and guards on duty. The authorities have made pet registration mandatory by January 31, 2023, and delay will attract penalty. An owner can register their pooch for Rs 500 on the Noida Authority Pet Registration mobile phone app.

Kerala, especially, has been hit by an escalating stray dog-man conflict for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies last year alone, according to figures. In fact, in an act of sheer cruelty, a canine, accused of attacking people, was beaten to death and publicly displayed. More than a dozen stray dogs were found dead due to alleged poisoning in some areas of the state.

