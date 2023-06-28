Trends :Rain NewsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » On Cam: Motorists Narrowly Escape As Iron Pillar Collapses on Busy Road in Karnataka Hubballi

The footage shows the pillar slowly tilting and then collapsing all at once in the middle of the busy road

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:30 IST

Hubli-Dharwad (Hubli), India

Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident (Image: Twitter)
Several motorists and vehicles narrowly escaped a major accident when an iron pillar grid collapsed in the middle of a busy road in Karnataka’s commercial hub Hubballi on Tuesday. The pillar was a height gauge installed at Railway Under Bridge near Hubballi railway station.

As per the media reports, fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident. The sudden collapse of the height gauge was captured on the security camera installed on the road.

The footage shows the pillar slowly tilting and then collapsing all at once in the middle of the busy road. Two bikers and a water taker miraculously survived the accident.

The height gauge was installed with a vertical clearance of 4.2m for protecting Railway Bridge no 253 in Hubballi, NDTV reported quoting a statement by southwestern railway.

“It is suspected that some vehicle had hit the height gauge in the preceding nights and the structure had got further weakened and due to vibrations of road vehicles, the structure tilted on one side and subsequently fell down," the railway said.

    • It further said that the structure that collapsed, has been removed and a new height gauge will be provided to be installed there.

    “Further, rumble strips and additional signages shall be provided on the road immediately," it added.

