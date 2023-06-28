On Cam: Motorists Narrowly Escape As Iron Pillar Collapses on Busy Road in Karnataka Hubballi

Several motorists and vehicles narrowly escaped a major accident when an iron pillar grid collapsed in the middle of a busy road in Karnataka’s commercial hub Hubballi on Tuesday. The pillar was a height gauge installed at Railway Under Bridge near Hubballi railway station.

As per the media reports, fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident. The sudden collapse of the height gauge was captured on the security camera installed on the road.

The footage shows the pillar slowly tilting and then collapsing all at once in the middle of the busy road. Two bikers and a water taker miraculously survived the accident.

The height gauge was installed with a vertical clearance of 4.2m for protecting Railway Bridge no 253 in Hubballi, NDTV reported quoting a statement by southwestern railway.

“It is suspected that some vehicle had hit the height gauge in the preceding nights and the structure had got further weakened and due to vibrations of road vehicles, the structure tilted on one side and subsequently fell down," the railway said.