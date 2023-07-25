Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
On Cam: MP Revenue Staffer Swallows Cash After Getting Caught Taking Bribe

On Cam: MP Revenue Staffer Swallows Cash After Getting Caught Taking Bribe

After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine, police said

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

July 25, 2023

Jabalpur, India

After Singh swallowed the money, the police took him to the hospital and collected the evidence with the help of the doctors
After Singh swallowed the money, the police took him to the hospital and collected the evidence with the help of the doctors (Image: Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh’s  Katni, on Monday, allegedly swallowed the cash he had taken as a bribe- to destroy the evidence- after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The incident took place after patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 4,500 as a bribe in his private office as part of SPE’s trap.

Several videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media, where Singh can be seen chewing the bank notes while the police team escorted him out of his office.

After Singh swallowed the money, the police took him to the hospital and collected the evidence with the help of the doctors.

    • “A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

    A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

    first published: July 25, 2023, 08:31 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 08:31 IST
