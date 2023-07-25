On Cam: MP Revenue Staffer Swallows Cash After Getting Caught Taking Bribe

In a bizarre incident, a patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, on Monday, allegedly swallowed the cash he had taken as a bribe- to destroy the evidence- after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The incident took place after patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 4,500 as a bribe in his private office as part of SPE’s trap.

Several videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media, where Singh can be seen chewing the bank notes while the police team escorted him out of his office.

After Singh swallowed the money, the police took him to the hospital and collected the evidence with the help of the doctors.