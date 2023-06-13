On Cam | 'Nerve-racking' Rescue of Rig Worker by Indian Coast Guard in Guj as Cyclone Biparjoy Nears

In a ‘nerve-racking’ overnight operation, the Indian Coast Guard evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located in Gujarat’s Okha, 40 km off the Dwarka coast, amid strong winds and harsh tides due to the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy.

A total of 50 workers working in the rig near Gujarat’s Okha were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in an operation that started yesterday but was interrupted at night due to bad weather. While 26 workers were rescued yesterday, remaining 24 were rescued today.

“India Coast Guard Region NorthWest evacuated 50 personnel from oil rig ‘Key Singapore’ 40 km seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight ops by ICG ALH aircraft and ship Shoor," a statement said.

It said the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and ship braved “very rough sea conditions" and inclement weather due to approaching Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district on June 15.

Visuals from the rescue operation showed ICG personnel boarding a chopper amid strong winds and low visibility.

The Coast Guard pressed into service its MK III, an ALH, for the rescue operations even as all its units continued to be on high alert to render assistance as required, the release said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest bulletin, Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port by the evening of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm".

The weather system’s intensity has reduced from an extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) to a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)