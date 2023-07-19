On Cam: Pilot, Husband Thrashed By Mob In Delhi’s Dwarka For Torturing Minor Domestic Help; Booked

A pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff, were thrashed by the locals in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl they employed as a domestic help. The incident was reported on Wednesday after a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her face and arms and contacted police.

As per media reports, when some locals heard that couple employed a minor and tortured her, and saw injury marks on her body, a mob gathered outside their house and attacked them.

In visuals of the incident shared by news agency ANI, a bunch of women can be seen pulling the pilot, who is still in her uniform, by her hair and hitting her simultaneously, as she cried for help. At one point, The pilot can then be heard screaming “sorry" but the assault continued.

Her husband, who initially tried to save her, can also be seen dragged by a group of men and thrashed by them.

As per media reports, the 10-year-old girl was hired by the couple for doing domestic chores at their house about two months back.